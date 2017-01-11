MEDIA RELEASE

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation (U.S. DOT) announced today that it is establishing a new advisory committee focused on automation across a number of modes. The committee, which includes leading professionals and experts in their field, will hold its first meeting on January 16th, 2017 to immediately begin work on some of the most pressing and relevant matters facing transportation today, including the development and deployment of automated vehicles, and determining the needs of the Department as it continues with its relevant research, policy, and regulations.

“During my time at the Department, we have fostered some of the most significant technological changes to ever take place in transportation, and we did so while keeping our focus on the safety of the American people,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx. ”This new automation committee will work to advance life-saving innovations while boosting our economy and making our transportation network more fair, reliable, and efficient.”

The new committee members are:

Co-Chair: Mary Barra- General Motors, Chairman and CEO

Co-Chair: Eric Garcetti- Mayor of Los Angeles, CA

Vice Chair: Dr. J. Chris Gerdes- Stanford University, Professor of Engineering

Gloria Boyland- FedEx, Corporate Vice President, Operations & Service Support

Robin Chase- Zipcar; Buzzcar; Veniam, Co-founder of Zipcar and Veniam

Douglas Chey- Hyperloop One, Senior Vice President of Systems Development

Henry Claypool- Community Living Policy Center, Policy Director

Mick Cornett- Mayor of Oklahoma City, OK

Mary “Missy” Cummings- Duke University, Director, Humans and Autonomy Lab, Pratt School of Engineering

Dean Garfield- Information Technology Industry Council, President and CEO

Mary Gustanski- Delphi Automotive, Vice President of Engineering & Program Management

Debbie Hersman- National Safety Council, President and CEO

Rachel Holt- Uber, Regional General Manager, United States and Canada

Lisa Jackson- Apple, Vice President of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives

Tim Kentley-Klay- Zoox, Co-founder and CEO

John Krafcik- Waymo, CEO

Gerry Murphy- Amazon, Senior Corporate Counsel, Aviation

Robert Reich- University of California, Berkeley, Chancellor’s Professor of Public Policy, Richard and Rhoda Goldman School of Public Policy

Keller Rinaudo- Zipline International, CEO

Chris Spear- American Trucking Association (ATA), President and CEO

Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger- Safety Reliability Methods, Inc., Founder and CEO

Bryant Walker Smith- University of South Carolina, Assistant Professor, School of Law and (by courtesy) School of Engineering

Jack Weekes- State Farm Insurance, Operations Vice President, Innovation Team

Ed Wytkind- President, Transportation Trades Department, AFL-CIO

John Zimmer- Lyft, Co-founder and President

As technology develops, automation may play a larger role in a number of modes of transportation, including cars, buses, trains, planes, and UAS (drone) systems. This committee will play a critical role in sharing best practices, challenges, and opportunities in automation, and will open lines of communication so stakeholders can learn and adapt based on feedback from each other.

As found in the Department’s Beyond Traffic 2045 Report about the future of transportation, the nation’s population is expected to grow by 70 million more people in the next three decades, and face an increase of more than 40 percent in freight volume. This committee will play a needed role in helping the country prepare for its infrastructure needs in the coming years.

