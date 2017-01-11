MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 27-year-old Hilo woman who was reported missing.

Samantha McVay, was last seen around 1 p.m. Sunday, (January 8) in the Wainaku area of Hilo, but she may be making her way to Kona. She is described as Caucasian, 5-foot-7, 135 pounds with dark hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink tank top and blue denim shorts. She has a medical condition that requires medication.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Officer Robert Kamau or Officer Kelly Moniz at 961-2284 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



