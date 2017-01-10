MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of January 1, 2017, through January 8, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 25 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Three of the drivers were involved in traffic accidents. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 25 DUI arrests compared with 21 during the same period last year, an increase of 19 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 0 North Hilo 0 0 South Hilo 6 6 Puna 9 9 Kaʻū 0 0 Kona 10 10 South Kohala 0 0 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 25 25

There have been 26 major accidents so far this year compared with 31 during the same period last year, a decrease of 16.1 percent.

So far this year, there have been two fatal crashes on Hawaiʻi Island, resulting in two fatalities, compared with no fatal crashes during the same period last year.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.

