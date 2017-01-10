 

   

Categorized | News

New traffic signal on Henry Street in Kona now fully operational

Posted on January 10, 2017. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

New traffic signals at the Henry St. and Alahou St. intersection area map.

New traffic signals at the Henry St. and Alahou St. intersection area map.

The Department of Public Works Traffic Division Announces that the traffic signals at the Henry St. and Alahou St. intersection has completed functionality testing and is now fully operational.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works is continually striving to improve the quality of service for the health and safety of the people of Hawai‘i Island and would like to thank the community for their patience, understanding and support throughout the installation process.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ5551.82  chart+20.00
S&P 5002268.90  chart+0.00
AAPL119.11  chart+0.12
FB124.35  chart-0.55
GOOG804.79  chart-1.86
INTC36.54  chart-0.07
MSFT62.62  chart-0.02
ORCL38.66  chart-0.37
QCOM65.63  chart-0.02
ALEX44.05  chart+0.49
BOH88.64  chart+0.92
BRN1.6388  chart-0.0412
BYD19.60  chart-0.04
CAGU0.35  chart+0.00
CPF30.77  chart+0.21
CYAN4.3666  chart-0.1334
HA56.45  chart-0.15
HCOM26.57  chart+1.31
HE33.06  chart+0.24
MLP7.40  chart+0.01
MRPI0.0026  chart+0.0004
NNUTU3.00  chart+0.00
PLFF0.035  chart+0.000
TBNK33.00  chart+0.54
TSO81.59  chart-0.09
Jan 10, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: