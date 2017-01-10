MEDIA RELEASE

The Department of Public Works Traffic Division Announces that the traffic signals at the Henry St. and Alahou St. intersection has completed functionality testing and is now fully operational.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works is continually striving to improve the quality of service for the health and safety of the people of Hawai‘i Island and would like to thank the community for their patience, understanding and support throughout the installation process.

