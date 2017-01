MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have identified the man who died from injuries sustained in a two- vehicle crash Thursday night (January 5) on Highway 130, between Leilani Avenue and Malama Street in Pāhoa.

He was identified through fingerprints as 37-year-old Michael Simmons of O’Brien, Oregon.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call Officer Erhard Autrata at 961-8118. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email