The Hawai’i Police Department requests the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Mathilda Salinas, A 74-year-old woman, was last seen in the Kona Market Place area off of Ali’i Drive at about 2 p.m. Salinas was last seen wearing a pink, yellow and white long sleeve top with black pants. Salinas is approximately 5’0″ tall in height and her weight is about 165 pounds. She has short gray hair and has a tan complexion.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

