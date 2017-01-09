 

   

Police are searching for a woman reported missing in Kona

January 9, 2017

MEDIA RELEASE

Mathilda Salinas

The Hawai’i Police Department requests the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Mathilda Salinas, A 74-year-old woman, was last seen in the Kona Market Place area off of Ali’i Drive at about 2 p.m. Salinas was last seen wearing a pink, yellow and white long sleeve top with black pants. Salinas is approximately 5’0″ tall in height and her weight is about 165 pounds. She has short gray hair and has a tan complexion.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.


