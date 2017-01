By Jane Bockus | Special to Hawaii 24/7

Results of the Stan Cann Race for OC-1 / OC-2 / V-1 Rudderless and Surfskis. Held on a very windy Saturday morning (Jan 7) in Hilo, the event has been held for the past 30 years!

The paddlers on the short course raced 5 miles from Hilo Bayfront to Honoli’i and return, with the long course racers going 9 miles from the Bayfront start line to the Radio Tower at Papaikou and back to Bayfront.

Awards and lunch followed the race at Kamehameha Canoe Club’s halau.

ANNUAL STAN CANN CLASSIC - held Saturday, January 7, 2017 SHORT COURSE 5 miles from Hilo Bayfront to Honoli'I and return OVERALL TIME PADDLER NAMES DIVISION PLACE 1 0.47.44 Chance Agpoon 1st OC-1 Novice Male 2 0.50.19 Jim Elliot 1st OC-1 50-59 Male 3 0.51.49 Mark Grant 2nd OC-1 Novice Male 4 0.52.28 Jeff Molder 2nd OC-1 50-59 Male 5 0.53.30 Scott Larsen 1st OC-1 19-49 Male 6 0.53.34 Paul Stanley 2nd OC-1 19-49 Male 7 0.54.22 Alec Fierman 3rd OC-1 Novice Male 8 0.55.32 Daniel Kauai 3rd OC-1 50-59 Male 9 0.56.39 Casey Nagamine 3rd OC-1 19-49 Male 10 0.58.11 Craighton Handley 1st OC-1 60+ Male 11 0.58.21 Greg Kane 2nd OC-1 60+ Male 12 0.58.28 Paul Brosnahcn 4th OC-1 Novice Male 13 0.58.36 Corrine Convery 1st OC-1 Novice Female 14 1.00.18 Pua Mendonca / Tanya Beirne 1st OC-2 50+ Female 15 1.01.19 Moke Paikuli 3rd OC-1 60+ Male 16 1.02.28 Tierra Medina-Olivera / Iaukekoa Spencer 1st JUNIOR OC-2 Female 17 1.02.31 Melissa Garcia 1st OC-1 50-59 Female 18 1.02.57 Nolan Chock 4th OC-1 60+ Male 19 1.04.59 Ruth Hamakawa 2nd OC-1 50-59 Female 20 1.05.00 Eleina Hayward / Kahina Hewitt 2nd JUNIOR OC2 Female 21 1.05.15 Gerri Hala Latu 1st OC-1 19-49 Female 22 1.05.59 Yudenis Perdomo 1st V-1 Rudderless Open Male 23 1.06.35 Kaeti Ecker 1st OC-1 60+ Female 24 1.06.39 Tracy Lewis / Don Weir 1st OC-2 50+ Male 25 1.09.29 Kalai Hardy / Meleana Spencer 3rd JUNIOR OC2 Female 26 1.09.53 Karen Mickievic 2nd OC-1 60+ Female 27 1.11.57 Carolyn Strawn 3rd OC-1 60+ Female 28 1.17.12 Amy Cook 2nd OC-1 Novice Female LONG COURSE 8 miles from Hilo Bayfront to Papaikou & return OVERALL TIME PADDLER NAMES DIVISION PLACE 1 1.06.46 Zachary Judd / Jonathan Weitz 1st OC-2 19-39 Male 2 1.07.26 Kainoa Tanoai 1st V-1 Rudderless Open Male 3 1.08.25 Justin Udovch 1st Surfski Open Male 4 1.11.25 Kim Kimi / Jeremy Padayao / Kekoa Sumerater 1st OC3 Rudderless Mixed 5 1.11.57 Bruce Ayau 1st OC-1 50-59 Male 6 1.12.52 Louie Mendonca 2nd OC-1 50-59 Male 7 1.13.11 Samson Castillo 1st OC-1 19-39 Male 8 1.13.20 Aaron Makaimoku 2nd Surfski Open Male 9 1.13.25 Lloyd Ganot 1st OC-1 40-49 Male 10 1.13.57 Troy Parker Bailey 3rd OC-1 50-59 Male 11 1.14.00 Hunter Anderson 4th OC-1 50-59 Male 12 1.14.23 Trey Cox 2nd V-1 Rudderless Open Male 13 1.14.24 Bill Morris 5th OC-1 50-59 Male 14 1.15.15 Alfa Tuaolo 1st OC-1 60+ Male 15 1.16.03 Dillon Parent 2nd OC-1 19-39 Male 16 1.16.45 Steve Blyth 6th OC-1 50-59 Male 17 1.16.57 David Okita 7th OC-1 50-59 Male 18 1.17.11 Lin Cox` 8th OC-1 50-59 Male 19 1.17.36 Kristopher Keough 3rd V-1 Rudderless Open Male 20 1.18.24 Kade Pelekam 3rd OC-1 19-39 Male 21 1.18.41 Douglas Copeland 9th OC-1 50-59 Male 22 1.18.43 Matt Kaaihue 2nd OC-1 40-49 Male 23 1.18.50 Kekoa Spoon 4th V-1 Rudderless Open Male 24 1.18.52 Michael Medler 3rd Surfski Open Male 25 1.18.54 Chris Marlowe 3rd OC-1 40-49 Male 26 1.18.57 Alisa Prendergast 1st OC-1 40-49 Female 27 1.19.15 Kepa Weller 4th OC-1 19-39 Male 28 1.19.54 Chris Paulachak 10th OC-1 50-59 Male 29 1.19.56 Phillip Prendergast 11th OC-1 50-59 Male 30 1.20.51 Jeff Clemenson 2nd OC-1 60+ Male 31 1.21.25 Leilani Olson 1st OC-1 19-39 Female 32 1.22.44 Yockman Kekoa 5th V-1 Rudderless Open Male 33 1.25.36 Lorin Sellars 5th OC-1 19-39 Male 34 1.25.53 Sheila Cadaoas 1st OC-1 50-59 Female 35 1.25.56 Beverly Tuado 1st OC-1 60+ Female 36 1.28.40 Ashley Mikkola 2nd OC-1 19-39 Female 37 1.31.22 Tina Flower 2nd OC-1 40-49 Female 38 1.31.27 Amanda Degraeve 3rd OC-1 19-39 Female 39 1.32.17 Robert Olson 6th V-1 Rudderless Open Male 40 1.35.57 Jill Dawrs 2nd OC-1 50-59 Female 41 1.36.49 Christina Williams 3rd OC-1 40-49 Female 42 1.37.49 Harriet Parsons 4th OC-1 19-39 Female 43 1.40.09 Kristin Crews 4th OC-1 40-49 Female 44 1.40.59 Miri Sumida 1st V-1 Rudderless Open Female 45 1.49.34 Linda Robb 2nd V-1 Rudderless Open Female 46 1.51.55 Zachary Pratt 7th V-1 Rudderless Open Male 47 DNF Niklas Dahm 4th Surfski Open Male

