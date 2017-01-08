MEDIA RELEASE

The Department of Public Works Traffic Division will be energizing and testing the functionality of the new traffic signals at the Henry St. and Alahou St. intersection on Monday, January 9, 2017.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution as the signals will be placed in flash mode for 24 hours (flashing yellow light on Henry St. and flashing red light on Alahou St.). The traffic signals will be operational on Tuesday, January 10, 2017.

Special off-duty police officers will be posted at the intersection to facilitate traffic movement during the working hours of 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., weather conditions permitting.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, please call Barett Otani, Information and Education Specialist, at 961-8787.

