Fire/rescue crews responded to a 2:19 a.m. alarm Sunday (Jan 8) to the old Hilo Lanes bowling alley building in Hilo for a structure fire.

Crews arrived to find a 400 square-foot attached storage building engulfed in flames. Firefighters had the blaze quickly under control and the fire was declared out at 3 a.m.

The vacant structure was destroyed and the estimated loss was $40,000. The mail Hilo Lanes building sustained only minimal fire damage. There were no injuries or roadblocks during the fire.

