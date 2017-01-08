

Video Special to Hawaii 24/7 by Paul Dagdag

By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Rescue crews answered a 3:28 p.m. alarm Saturday (Jan 7) to Kohanaiki-Ooma Beach (north of Pine Trees surf spot) for a report of a missing diver.

The overdue diver was last seen 1 1/2 hours before 9-1-1 was called. The 34-year-old male diver was in the water alone and never returned. Rescue crews used Choppers One and Two to search the area along with a rescue boat and Kohanaiki Ski helped to search the coastline where the diver was last seen.

The missing diver was located by the Jet Ski crew, Chopper One retrieved the victim and airlifted him to a medic unit which treated and transported him to Kona Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

