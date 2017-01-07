 

   

South Kona head-on crash leaves one dead, two injured and highway closed

By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 7:19 p.m. alarm Friday (Jan 6) to just north of the 96 mile marker of Mamalahoa Highway south (Route 11) in South Kona for a head-on collision with severe front end damage to both vehicles.

Fire crews arrived to find one vehicle a mid-sized truck with a 66-year-old male driver pinned in the truck and his 63-year-old female passenger laying on the roadway. The other vehicle was a small compact car with a 34-year-old woman dead, pinned in the driver’s side of the car.

Crews extracted the 66-year-old man and transported him along with the 63-year-old passenger to Kona Community Hospital in separate medic units.

The roadway was closed in both directions during the rescue operation, clean-up of oil, fuel, removal of vehicles and the police investigation.

The roadway was reported open at 12:25 a.m. Saturday (Jan 7). The cause of the crash is undetermined in the fire dispatch.


