The fire on Ohai Street could be seen throughout Hilo, this is a view from St. Joseph Church. Photography by Baron Sekiya | Hawaii 24/7 Firefighters continue to extinguish a house fire on Ohai Street Saturday morning (Jan 7). Photography by Baron Sekiya | Hawaii 24/7 The smoldering remains of a house fire on Ohai Street Saturday morning (Jan 7). Photography by Baron Sekiya | Hawaii 24/7 The smoldering remains of a house fire on Ohai Street Saturday morning (Jan 7). Photography by Baron Sekiya | Hawaii 24/7 Firefighters continue to extinguish a house fire on Ohai Street Saturday morning (Jan 7). Photography by Baron Sekiya | Hawaii 24/7

At 8:01 a.m. Saturday (Jan 7) firefighters got the alarm for a structure fire at 375 Ohai Street in Hilo. Crews arrived to find the house engulfed in flames. Photos taken from various places in Hilo on social media captured the column of smoke rising from the morning fire.

According to neighbors a loud bang was heard and the fire spread quickly and several people people escaped the fire at the house. Neighbors said the house had been abandonded for a number of years but was frequently occupied by squatters, possible crystal meth and other drug users.

Firefighters had the fire under control quickly and remained on the scene to prevent flare-ups and cars in the neighboring parking lot were being moved as the house would probably be brought down as it was gutted in the blaze. Ohai Street was blocked during firefighting operations as both fire and police vehicles lined the street.

