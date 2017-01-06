MEDIA RELEASE

Robert Wagner was promoted from captain to major, effective January 1. He is assigned to Area II Operations in West Hawaiʻi.

Wagner, who joined the Hawaiʻi Police Department in 1986, has held assignments in Hilo, Kaʻū, Puna and Kona as he rose through the ranks. From 2006-2008 he was the lieutenant in charge of the Criminal Investigations Section in Area II in West Hawaiʻi. His most recent position was as captain of the Area I Criminal Investigations Division, overseeing the Criminal Investigations Section, the Vice Section and the Juvenile Aid Section in in East Hawaiʻi.

In 2016, he was named “Hawaiʻi County Manager of the Year.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



