For the year 2016, there were 1,111 DUI arrests compared with 1,064 in 2015, an increase of 4.4 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

District For the Year 2016 Hāmākua 15 North Hilo 5 South Hilo 284 Puna 288 Ka‘ū 9 Kona 451 South Kohala 53 North Kohala 6 Island Total: 1,111

There were 265 drivers arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant who were involved in traffic accidents in 2016 compared with 318 in 2015, an decrease of 16.7 percent.

There were 77 drivers arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant who were under the age of 21 in 2016 compared with 79 in 2015, a decrease of 2.5 percent.

For the year 2016, there were 1,436 major accidents compared with 1,550 in 2015, a decrease of 7.4 percent.

In 2016, There were 27 fatal crashes on Hawaiʻi Island (five of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 32 fatalities compared with 15 fatal crashes (three of which had multiple deaths) resulting in 19 fatalities recorded in 2015. This represents an increase of 80 percent for fatal crashes and 68.4 percent for fatalities.

Impairment was a factor in 19 fatalities in 2016. Of those, four involved alcohol, nine involved drugs and six involved a combination of drugs and alcohol. (Totals may increase due to pending toxicology reports.)

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.

