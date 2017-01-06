 

   

Police charge Hilo man in connection with Kona bank robbery

MEDIA RELEASE

Russell Monlux

Hawaiʻi Island police have charged a man who was arrested in connection with a bank robbery Tuesday (January 3) in West Hawaiʻi.

At 12:45 p.m. Friday (January 6) detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigations Section charged 30-year-old Russell Monlux of Hilo with first-degree robbery, second-degree theft and second-degree terroristic threatening. His bail was set at $37,000.

He is being held at the Kona police cellblock pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Monday (January 9).


