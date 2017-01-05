 

   

Categorized | News

Two car crash in Puna leaves one dead, three in serious condition

Posted on January 5, 2017. Tags: , , ,

By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 6:53 p.m. alarm Thursday (Jan 5) to Pahoa-Kalapana Road (Route 130) near the 13 mile marker for a two car crash.

Crews arrived to rescue a 50-year-old man from the crash, he was transported to Hilo Medical Center where he died. Three other people in the crash were taken to HMC in serious condition.

Route 130 was blocked at the Leilani Avenue and also the Malama Street intersections detouring traffic through Leilani Estates subdivision.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ5495.89  chart+7.96
S&P 5002266.83  chart-2.17
AAPL116.50  chart-0.11
FB120.53  chart-0.14
GOOG793.525  chart-0.495
INTC36.41  chart+0.06
MSFT62.11  chart-0.19
ORCL38.65  chart+0.01
QCOM65.05  chart-0.50
ALEX44.30  chart-0.20
BOH88.7897  chart+0.3097
BRN1.68  chart+0.00
BYD20.75  chart-0.13
CAGU0.35  chart+0.00
CPF31.40  chart+0.28
CYAN4.55  chart+0.00
HA56.925  chart-0.025
HCOM25.63  chart+0.08
HE32.77  chart-0.12
MLP7.30  chart+0.08
MRPI0.0018  chart+0.0000
NNUTU3.00  chart+0.00
PLFF0.035  chart+0.000
TBNK32.69  chart+0.13
TSO85.27  chart+0.00
Jan 6, 2017 / 9:46 am

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: