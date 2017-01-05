By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 6:53 p.m. alarm Thursday (Jan 5) to Pahoa-Kalapana Road (Route 130) near the 13 mile marker for a two car crash.

Crews arrived to rescue a 50-year-old man from the crash, he was transported to Hilo Medical Center where he died. Three other people in the crash were taken to HMC in serious condition.

Route 130 was blocked at the Leilani Avenue and also the Malama Street intersections detouring traffic through Leilani Estates subdivision.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

