MEDIA RELEASE

The public is invited to a reaffirmation of oath ceremony for the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s new police chief and deputy chief.

Mayor Harry Kim officially swore in Chief Paul Ferreira and Deputy Chief Kenneth Bugado on December 30, when outgoing Chief Harry Kubojiri retired at the close of business after 37 years of service.

The public reaffirmation ceremony will be held Monday (January 9) at 9 a.m. at the mezzanine area of the South Hilo police station, which is accessed from the stairs at the Kapiʻolani Street entrance.

Chief Ferreira was named to the police chief’s position by the Hawaiʻi County Police Commission on December 8, and assumed the role at the close of business on December 30. He had previously served as Deputy Police Chief since December 2008.

Ferreira joined the Hawaiʻi Police Department in July 1982. During his career he worked as a patrol officer and a detective and held several positions in the Administrative Bureau, including assistant chief, where he oversaw Finance, Human Resources, Training, Safety, Workers Compensation, Research and Development, Word Processing, Records and Identification, Communications Dispatch, Communications Maintenance, Traffic Services, the Computer Center and the non-tactical activities of the Special Response Team.

Deputy Chief Bugado was confirmed to the deputy chief’s position by the Hawaiʻi County Police Commission on December 20 and assumed the role at the close of business on December 30. He had previously served as the captain of the Criminal Intelligence Unit and the Office of Professional Standards since 2013.

He joined the Hawaiʻi Police Department in February 1989. During his career, he worked as a patrol officer and sergeant, Criminal Intelligence Unit detective, and lieutenant in the Administrative Services Division, where he managed the Police Department’s Accreditation Section.

