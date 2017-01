MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have located two persons who were wanted on warrants.

Tariel Cobb, 26, of Mountain View was arrested November 28 and charged with violating terms of bail.

Sherilynn Toledo, 32, of Pāhoa was arrested December 13 and charged with third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Police thank the public for their assistance.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email