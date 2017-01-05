MEDIA RELEASE
Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 36-year-old Hilo man who was reported missing.
Kalanihuia Forbes was last heard from around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday (January 4). He is described as 6-feet tall, 230 pounds with brown eyes and medium-length black hair. He may be in the Hilo or Honokaʻa areas.
Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
