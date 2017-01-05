MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 36-year-old Hilo man who was reported missing.

Kalanihuia Forbes was last heard from around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday (January 4). He is described as 6-feet tall, 230 pounds with brown eyes and medium-length black hair. He may be in the Hilo or Honokaʻa areas.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



