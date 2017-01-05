MEDIA RELEASE

POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawaii – Service members are scheduled to convoy between Keaukaha Military Reservation, Hilo, and Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA), beginning Friday.

The scheduled convoy times are Jan. 6 from, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and Jan. 8, from 7 a.m.-9 a.m.

Convoys will use Hilo Airport Road, Kanoelehua Avenue (Highway 11), West Puainako Street, Komohana Avenue, Puainako Extension Route 2000, and the Daniel K. Inouye Highway.

Motorists are advised to be alert and drive with care. The Hawaii Police Department will escort the convoys.

The PTA Department of Army police are working closely with local authorities and military units to coordinate this activity in support of unit training.

For questions, contact the U.S. Army Garrison-Pohakuloa Public Affairs Office at (808) 969-2411.

