UPDATED (5:38 p.m. on 1/5/2017)

The Hawai’i Police Department reports that Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) between the 15 and 33 mile markers is now open. While the majority of the fires have been extinguished, motorists are asked to drive carefully as Hawai’i Fire Department personnel are still working in the area. Thank you.

MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai’i Police Department reports a closure of Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in North Kona due to multiple brush fires on Route 190, from the 15 mile marker to the 29 mile marker. Traffic heading north on Route 190 will be re-routed down Kaiminani Drive. Traffic headed south on Route 190 will be turned around at the Daniel K. Inouye Highway junction or allowed to head up the Daniel K. Inouye Highway.

Anyone with information regarding suspicious activity relative to these brush fires are asked to call the Hawai’i Police Department’s dispatch center at 935-3311. It is unknown how long this road closure will be in effect as the Hawai’i Fire Department crews address these brush fires.

