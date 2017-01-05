 

   

Categorized | News

Fire destroys empty home in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates Thursday (Jan 5)

Posted on January 5, 2017. Tags: ,

By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 12:01 a.m. alarm Wednesday Thursday (Jan 5) near the intersection of Koa Lane and Lei Parkway in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates, Ka‘u for a structure fire.

Crews arrived to find a single-story home engulfed in flames.The 600 square foot house appeared to be abandoned with nobody in it. Firefighters had the fire under control in about an hour and it was declared extinguished about two hours later. There were no injuries reported.

The house was destroyed at an estimated loss of $15,000 and the cause of the fire is under investigation.


Jan 6, 2017 / 9:49 am

 

 

