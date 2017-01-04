MEDIA RELEASE
Hawaiʻi Island police are looking for witnesses to a reported gun incident midday Tuesday (January 3) in Hilo.
At 11:55 a.m., police received a report that a man in a White 2011 GMC pickup truck pointed what appeared to be a handgun at a 66-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman in a gray Isuzu Trooper sports-utility vehicle while both vehicles were traveling south on Kanoelehua Avenue (Mamalahoa Hwy) at the intersection of Kekūanāoʻa Street.
Police investigation led to the arrest of the suspect, 35-year-old John Lewis Kahana IV of Hilo, at his Noelani Loop home at 12:20 p.m. He was taken to the Hilo police cellblock, where he is being held on suspicion of terroristic threatening while detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigations Section continue the investigation.
Police ask anyone who witnessed the encounter to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or contact Detective Kayne Kelii at 961-2378 or kayne.kelii@hawaiicounty.gov.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
