Average retail gasoline prices in Hawaii have risen 3.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.99/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 355 gas outlets in Hawaii. This compares with the national average that has increased 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.34/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Hawaii during the past week, prices yesterday were 30.4 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 15.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has during the last month and stands 35.4 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on January 3 in Hawaii have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.69/g in 2016, $3.49/g in 2015, $3.97/g in 2014, $3.97/g in 2013 and $4.02/g in 2012.

Areas near Hawaii and their current gas price climate:

Alaska- $2.63/g, up 3.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.60/g.

Anchorage- $2.55/g, up 2.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.52/g.

Honolulu- $2.89/g, up 4.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.84/g.

“In 2016, motorists spent an average $2.13 per gallon on gasoline, the cheapest yearly average since 2004, and 28 cents lower than 2015, but if motorists made a resolution to pay less in 2017, they either broke it already or aren’t planning on driving for a while. While nearly 100,000 gas stations in the country were selling for $1.99 per gallon a year ago, fewer than 3,000 are today. Though we may see rising gas prices take a brief break in early February, we’re unlikely to come anywhere close to last year’s low levels,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.

“Overall, the national average price of gas stands 35 cents higher than where it was a year ago on this day and the gap is likely to continue widening. For the upcoming year, it’s not a rosy picture at the pump: GasBuddy’s 2017 Fuel Outlook, being released tomorrow, will detail when motorists will be seeing the highest prices of the year and how many more billions we’ll spend at the pump in the year ahead,” DeHaan added.

GasBuddy Yearly National Averages

2017: (COMING)

2016: $2.13/gal.

2015: $2.40/gal.

2014: $3.34/gal.

2013: $3.49/gal.

2012: $3.61/gal.

2011: $3.51/gal.

2010: $2.77/gal.

2009: $2.33/gal.

2008: $3.23/gal.

2007: $2.79/gal.

2006: $2.55/gal.

2005: $2.25/gal.

2004: $1.83/gal.

