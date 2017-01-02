 

   

Found memory card in search of owner

Posted on January 2, 2017.

One of our readers found a memory card on New Year’s Eve on the beach in Puako on Hawaii Island. If you know the owner or are the owner get in touch with us and we’ll forward your message to the person who found it.

Email us at: news@hawaii247.com

Images from a found memory card on Hawaii Island.

Images from a found memory card on Hawaii Island.


