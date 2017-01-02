By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 2:52 p.m. alarm Sunday (Jan 1) to Waimanu Valley where 15 hikers were trapped due to a raging Waimanu Stream.

The heavy rains made Waimanu Stream too dangerous for multiple groups of hikers to cross over from the north side of the valley. Five hikers in another group were able to hike up to a spot with cellphone service and called 911 for help.

The fire department set-up a landing zone near the Waipio Valley Lookout for Chopper One which airlifted the 15 hikers from the north side of Waimanu Valley to the lookout. All 15 hikers were uninjured and did not require medical help. The five people that called 911 hiked out safely to Waipio Valley at 8:30 p.m.

