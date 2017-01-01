Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientist monitoring gas emissions on Mauna Loa in 2015. USGS Photo. Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologist mapping a lava flow in 2012. USGS Photo. Milton Garces deploying an infrasonic microphone at Kīlauea, 2006. University of Hawai‘i Infrasound Laboratory. Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō lava flow in July 2016 and the summit lava alke within Halema‘uma‘u Crater in January 2016. USGS Photos. Hālau I Ka Leo Ola O Nā Mamo. Courtesy photo. ‘Ukulele maker and player, Oral Abihai. Courtesy photo. Phase 21 from W rim Park Ranger strumming ‘ukulele. NPS Photo.

MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park continues its tradition of sharing Hawaiian culture and After Dark in the Park (ADIP) programs with the public throughout 2017.

January is Volcano Awareness Month, and all ADIP programs will be presented by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. ADIP and Hawaiian cultural programs are free, but park entrance fees apply. Programs are co-sponsored by Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park and Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association. Mark the calendar for these upcoming events:

7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3

Kīlauea Visitor Center Auditorium

34 Years and Counting: Updates on Kīlauea Volcano’s Eruptions.

As of Jan. 3, 2017, Kīlauea has been erupting nearly continuously for the past 34 years. It began on the volcano’s East Rift Zone, where Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō continues to send lava flows down the flanks of Kīlauea. In 2008, a second vent opened within Halema‘uma‘u Crater at the summit of Kīlauea, where a spattering lava lake still lights the night sky and captivates spectators. Tina Neal, Scientist-in-Charge of the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, briefly describes the history of these two eruptions and provides in-depth accounts of volcanic activity during the past year, including lava reaching the sea for the first time since 2013 and the rise and fall of the summit lava lake. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ongoing After Dark in the Park series. Free.

7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10

Kīlauea Visitor Center Auditorium

The Unheard Sounds of Hawaiian Volcanoes.

Infrasound is atmospheric sound and vibration below the threshold of human hearing. These low-frequency sounds are generated by large-scale fluid flow and can propagate for thousands of kilometers to provide early warning of natural or man-made hazards. Active open-vent volcanoes, such as Kīlauea, are exceptionally good sound emitters, and scientists are steadily building a continuous baseline of volcano-acoustic activity, including infrasonic tremor from Halemaʻumaʻu and Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō. Join Milton Garces, Director of the University of Hawaiʻi Infrasound Laboratory, as he talks about “listening” to Kīlauea, Mauna Loa, and Hualālai volcanoes through one of the most advanced infrasound networks in the world. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ongoing After Dark in the Park series. Free.

10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Jan. 11

Kīlauea Visitor Center lānai

‘Ukulele Making Demonstration.

Join Oral Abihai as he shares his passion for making ‘ukulele from local and exotic woods. A native Hawaiian, Oral has been building ‘ukulele for 10 years, following his apprenticeship in Lāhaina, Maui with master builder Kenny Potts. Oral loves to create ‘ukulele in his spare time with bits and pieces of his wood collection. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ‘Ike Hana No‘eau “Experience the Skillful Work” workshops. Free.

7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17

Kīlauea Visitor Center Auditorium

Trials and Tribulations of Halemaʻumaʻu Crater: 200 Years Old and Still Going.

Halema‘uma‘u, the large crater within Kīlauea Volcano’s summit caldera, has a checkered past and an uncertain future. Probably first appearing in the early 19th century, Halemaʻumaʻu has enthralled visitors with its lava lakes, enticed at least three people to their deaths in past decades, and served as a centerpiece for countless photographs and paintings. Don Swanson, a USGS geologist at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, traces the volcanic history of Halemaʻumaʻu and includes personal anecdotes about his encounters with the crater during the 1967-68 eruption. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ongoing After Dark in the Park series. Free.

6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18

Kīlauea Visitor Center Auditorium

Hula Performance by Hālau I Ka Leo Ola O Nā Mamo.

Be immersed in authentic Hawaiian hula presented by Kumu Hula Pelehonuamea and Kumu Hula Kekoa Harman. Hālau I Ka Leo Ola O Nā Mamo is composed of the students of the Hawaiian language immersion school, Nāwahīokalani‘ōpu‘u. These students are all fluent speakers of the Hawaiian language, which is being revived after many years of decline. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ongoing Nā Leo Manu “Heavenly Voices” presentations. Free.

7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24

Kīlauea Visitor Center Auditorium

How Do HVO Geologists Track Lava Flows and Lava Lakes?

Kīlauea is currently home to two remarkably long eruptions. Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō and other vents on the volcano’s East Rift Zone have erupted lava flows for more than three decades. At the summit of Kīlauea, an active vent within Halema‘uma‘u Crater has fed a lava lake for over eight years. Monitoring each of these eruptions presents unique challenges and requires using various tools and techniques, ranging from low-tech to state-of-the-art. USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologist Matt Patrick explains the toolkit he uses to map lava flows and measure lava lakes, and describes how scientists continuously improve their methods of tracking volcanic activity. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ongoing After Dark in the Park series. Free.

10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25

Kīlauea Visitor Center lānai

Ho‘okani ‘Ukulele (Learn to Play ‘Ukulele).

Learn the basics of the beloved Hawaiian ‘ukulele. The modern ‘ukulele evolved from the Machete de Braga, a small stringed instrument introduced by Portuguese immigrants in the 1800s. The ‘ukulele is now an iconic part of Hawaiian music culture. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ‘Ike Hana No‘eau “Experience the Skillful Work” workshops. Free.

7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31

Kīlauea Visitor Center Auditorium

An Update on Mauna Loa Activity and Monitoring Efforts.

Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano on Earth, has erupted 33 times since 1843, most recently in 1984, when lava flows approached Hilo. Future eruptions could produce high-volume, fast-moving flows that reach the ocean in a matter of hours. In 2015, the Volcano Alert Level of Mauna Loa was elevated from “NORMAL” to “ADVISORY” due to increased seismicity and deformation at the volcano, which continue to occur. USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientist Ingrid Johanson provides a brief account of Mauna Loa’s eruptive history, an update on its current status, and an overview of how HVO scientists track activity that might presage the volcano’s next eruption. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ongoing After Dark in the Park series. Free.

