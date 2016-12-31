 

   

MEDIA RELEASE

PLEASE NOTE:
Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.
All projects are weather permitting.

There are no lane closures scheduled on Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year’s Day.

Umauma Bridge construction. July 12, 2015. Hawaii 24/7 File Photo

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) HAKALAU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closures on Umauma Bridge in the vicinity of Hakalau (Route 19, Milepost 16) in both directions over a twenty-four hour period, seven days a week for bridge rehabilitation. Travel speed on Umauma Bridge is reduced to 20-mph, and vehicles that exceed statutory size-weight limits will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis upon application of their respective oversize-overweight vehicle permits. Maximum width for any vehicle with permit passing over the bridge is 12 feet.

Road work on Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Saddle Road) in Upper Kaumana. Hawaii 24/7 File Photo

— SADDLE ROAD (ROUTE 200) —

1) UPPER KAUMANA

Alternating single lane closures on Saddle Road (Highway 200) in both directions between Mile Marker 8 and Mile Marker 12 in the vicinity of upper Kaumana on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily, for grading of the new Daniel K. Inouye Highway, East Side alignment.


