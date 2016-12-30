 

   

Categorized | News

Police located man wanted for various charges

Posted on December 30, 2016. Tags:

MEDIA RELEASE

Randen K. Tabac

Randen K. Tabac

Hawaiʻi Island police have located 24-year-old Randen K. Tabac, who was wanted for drug and theft charges and for contempt of court and violating terms of probation. He was also wanted for questioning in a forgery case.

Police located Tabac at 10:30 a.m. at a home in Honokaʻa. He was arrested and charged for warrants related to drug and theft charges, contempt of court and violating terms of probation. While in custody he was also questioned about the forgery investigation. He was unable to post bail and taken to the Hilo police cellblock.

Police thank the public for their help.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ5383.12  chart-48.97
S&P 5002238.83  chart-10.43
AAPL115.82  chart-0.91
FB115.05  chart-1.30
GOOG771.82  chart-10.97
INTC36.27  chart-0.39
MSFT62.14  chart-0.76
ORCL38.45  chart-0.24
QCOM65.20  chart-0.84
ALEX44.87  chart+0.30
BOH88.69  chart+0.05
BRN1.64  chart+0.04
BYD20.17  chart-0.11
CAGU0.35  chart+0.00
CPF31.42  chart+0.03
CYAN4.30  chart+0.01
HA57.00  chart-1.20
HCOM24.78  chart-0.31
HE33.07  chart-0.29
MLP7.20  chart+0.00
MRPI0.0015  chart-0.0005
NNUTU2.81  chart+0.00
PLFF0.035  chart+0.000
TBNK32.84  chart-0.10
TSO87.45  chart-1.10
Dec 30, 2016 / 5:15 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: