Hawaiʻi Island police have located 24-year-old Randen K. Tabac, who was wanted for drug and theft charges and for contempt of court and violating terms of probation. He was also wanted for questioning in a forgery case.

Police located Tabac at 10:30 a.m. at a home in Honokaʻa. He was arrested and charged for warrants related to drug and theft charges, contempt of court and violating terms of probation. While in custody he was also questioned about the forgery investigation. He was unable to post bail and taken to the Hilo police cellblock.

Police thank the public for their help.

