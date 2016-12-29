MEDIA RELEASE

As the New Year approaches, the Hawaiian Electric Companies want to remind everyone to celebrate safely. With a little extra care and caution, we can all enjoy a safe, happy and healthy start to 2017. Here are some safety tips to keep in mind:

Fireworks

If you plan to use fireworks, take a moment to find the safest possible location. Keep away from anything flammable, including shrubbery. Stay well clear of overhead power lines. Don’t hang fireworks (or anything else) on utility poles. Keep yourself, your ladder, pole, and tie lines at least 10 feet from power lines and poles.

If an object gets caught in an overhead power line, don’t try to free it yourself. In an emergency, call 911. To have the object safely removed, call the trouble line listed below.

Unmanned Aircraft/Drones

Unmanned aircraft, commonly referred to as drones, are popular gifts. However, flying them near power lines and substations could lead to power outages and a short life for that new gift as well.

Weather, motor vehicle collisions, and metallic balloons

High winds and falling trees and branches, motor vehicle collisions, and metallic balloons can all cause power outages and flickering lights. To report an outage, call the trouble line listed below. Crews will respond as quickly as possible while ensuring the work is done safely. During an outage, it’s always a good idea to unplug any unneeded appliances or electronics, even if they are plugged into a surge suppressor.

24-hour Trouble Lines

Oʻahu: 1-855-304-1212

Hawai‘i Island: 969-6666

Maui: 871-7777

Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi: toll-free1-877-871-8461

