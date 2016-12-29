MEDIA RELEASE

The most recent edition of the Crime Stoppers television program “Hawaiʻi Island’s Most Wanted” highlights two people wanted on bench warrants and for questioning in other investigations.

The new episode begins airing Friday (December 30).

In it, police ask for help in locating 28-year-old Michael James Varize, who is wanted for probation violation and two counts of contempt of court. Varize—who is also known as Lawrence Fujioka, Larry Fujioka and “Mikey Boy”—is also wanted for questioning in numerous other investigations. He is described as 5-foot-11, 145 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He may be in the North Kohala, South Kohala or Hāmākua districts. Police caution the public not to approach him.

The television program also asks for help in locating 27-year-old Leilani Torres of Hilo, who is wanted on an outstanding bench warrant for violating terms of a deferred plea. She is also wanted for questioning in other investigations. She is described as 5-foot-4, 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has a butterfly tattoo on her left ankle, and “Lei” tattooed on her back.

Police ask anyone with information about any of these individuals to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential. Crime Stoppers does not tape record phone calls or subscribe to caller ID.

In this latest edition of “Hawaiʻi Island’s Most Wanted,” which was pre-recorded, Officer Jason Grouns also asks for help in locating 25-year-old Kieven Ayala of Honomū. He has since been arrested and charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, contempt of court and two counts of violating probation.

“Hawaiʻi Island’s Most Wanted” is a project of Crime Stoppers Hilo, Inc., which is a partnership of the business community, the media and the police. It was inspired by the national TV show, “America’s Most Wanted.” The program airs on Na Leo TV Channel 53 on Fridays at 5:30 p.m. and on Channel 54 on Sundays at 5 p.m.

