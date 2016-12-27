MEDIA RELEASE

Two men have been charged with drug and conspiracy offenses in connection with a package of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

On Thursday (December 22), the Airport Task Force intercepted a package destined for a Kailua-Kona residence. When the Task Force subjected the package to a narcotics detecting canine screening, the dog displayed a positive alert, indicating the odor of a controlled substance emanating from the package. Vice Section officers prepared and executed a search warrant and recovered about 40 grams of a substance they suspect to be crystal methamphetamine.

Investigation led to the arrest of two men Friday (December 23), 25-year-old James Boyle of Kailua-Kona and 31-year-old Clayton Sexton of Kailua-Kona. Both were arrested and taken to the Kona police cellblock, where Boyle was charged with criminal conspiracy and first-degree promotion of a dangerous drug and Sexton was charged with criminal conspiracy and attempted first-degree promotion of a dangerous drug.

Boyle’s bail was set at $15,000. Sexton’s was set at $60,000. Both men remained at the cellblock pending their initial court appearance scheduled for Tuesday (December 27).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



