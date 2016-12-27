 

   

Police DUI stats for the week of December 19-25, 2016

During the week of December 19, 2016, through December 25, 2016, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 23 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Six of the drivers were involved in traffic accidents. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 1,089 DUI arrests compared with 1,052 during the same period last year, an increase of 3.5 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

District	Weekly Total	Year to Date
Hāmākua 	0		15	
North Hilo	0		5	
South Hilo	4		278	
Puna    	9		283	
Kaʻū    	0		9	
Kona    	10		440	
South Kohala	0		53	
North Kohala	0		6	
Island Total	23		1,089

There have been 1,413 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,532 during the same period last year, a decrease of 7.8 percent.

So far this year, there have been 27 fatal crashes on Hawaiʻi Island (five of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 32 fatalities, compared with 14 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 17 fatalities during the same period last year. This represents an increase of 92.9 percent for fatal crashes and 88.2 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.


