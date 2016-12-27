 

   

News

Police close one lane on Alii Drive for accident investigation, now open

Posted on December 27, 2016. Tags: , ,

UPDATED (12:26 PM on 12/27/2016)

The Hawai’i Police Department reports that Ali’i Drive south of the Queen Kalama Avenue intersection in Kailua-Kona is now open. The south bound lane was previously closed as Traffic Enforcement Unit Officers continued their investigation into an earlier traffic accident. The Hawai’i Police Department thanks the public for their patience and understanding.

MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai’i Police Department reports the a temporary one lane (south bound) road closure of Ali’i Drive, just south of the Queen Kalama Street intersection in Kailua-Kona. Traffic Enforcement Unit investigators are continuing their investigation into a earlier reported accident.

The one lane road closure will commence at about 10:30 a.m. until 12 noon. Motorist are advised to take alternate routes during this time period. The Hawai’i Police Department thanks the public for their patience and understanding.


