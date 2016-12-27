UPDATED (5:55 p.m. on 12/27/2016)

Hawaiʻi Island police have charged a 35-year-old Pāhoa man in connection with a weapons incident in Hilo on Saturday morning (December 24).

At 5:04 p.m. Tuesday (December 27), detectives charged Helani Kenui with one count of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of ownership prohibited and one count each of place to keep firearm and use of a firearm in a separate felony. His bail was set at $1,560,000. He remains at the Hilo police cellblock pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Wednesday (December 28).

At 12:25 p.m. Saturday, South Hilo Patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Makaʻala Street.

Officers contacted a 27-year-old Hilo man, who reported that while in his car at a business on Makaʻala Street, an unknown man brandished a revolver and fired a shot into the driver’s side front window of his vehicle, which was also occupied by a 26-year-old man Hilo man. No one in the car was injured.

At 7:45 p.m. Monday (December 26), Kenui turned himself in at the South Hilo police station. He was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and held at the police cellblock while detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigations Section continued the investigation.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident call the Police Department’s non emergency line at 935-3311 or contact Detective Dean Uyetake at 961-2379 or dean.uytetake@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

