MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – As a mark of respect for the late former Hawai‘i State Representative Mark Moses, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the flags of the United States and State of Hawai‘i shall be flown at half-staff at all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard, from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, December 27 and on the date of the memorial service, to be determined.

“Former Representative Moses served his community and the people of Hawaiʻi with dedication. As a member of the United States Marine Corps he helped protect the freedoms we all enjoy. I extend my deepest condolences to his family,” said Gov. David Ige.

Moses served in the State House of Representatives where he represented the communities of Makakilo and Kapolei for ten years (1996-2006). He was 68 when he passed away on Wednesday, December 21.

Moses retired from the U.S. Marine Corps as a major and will be buried at the Hawaiʻi State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe on Dec. 27.

