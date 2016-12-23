MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – The State Commission on Water Resource Management (CWRM) will hold public hearings to receive testimony on proposed updates to the State Water Projects Plan (SWPP). The SWPP identifies future water demands and source strategies for State water projects. This update of the SWPP focuses on water projects for the Department of Hawaiian Homelands.

A public review draft of the State Water Projects Plan is available online at the CWRM website: www.hawaii.gov/dlnr/cwrm/. The public review draft may also be reviewed at the CWRM office at the Kalanimoku Building, Room 227, 1151 Punchbowl Street, Honolulu, Hawaii 96813.

All public hearings will be held at 6 p.m. on the following dates, at the locations given below:

January 10, 2017 (Tue.) Lihue Civic Center, Meeting Rooms 2A and 2B

4444 Rice Street, Lihue, Kauai, Hawaii 96766

January 11, 2017 (Wed.) Mitchell Pau’ole Community Center

90 Ainoa St., Kaunakakai, Molokai, Hawaii 96748

January 12, 2017 (Thurs.) Velma McWayne Santos Community Center

395 Waena Pl., Wailuku, Maui, Hawaii 96793

January 17, 2017 (Tue.) Waiakea High School Cafeteria

155 W. Kawili Street, Hilo, Hawaii 96720

January 18, 2017 (Wed.) Kealakehe High School Cafeteria

74-5000 Puohulihuli Street, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii 96740

January 19, 2017 (Thurs.) Kalanimoku Building, Board Room 132

1151 Punchbowl Street, Honolulu, Hawaii 96813

All interested persons are urged to attend the hearing and submit comments, orally or in writing.

Disabled individuals planning to attend the public hearing are asked to contact the CWRM (at the above address or phone 808-587-0214) at least three days in advance of the public hearing to indicate if they have special needs that require accommodation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



