MEDIA RELEASE

In observance of the 2016 Christmas season activities at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hilo, a temporary one-way traffic pattern will be in effect on Kapiʻolani Street on Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24) and Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25).

Traffic will be allowed only in the Puna, or southerly, direction on Kapiʻolani Street, between Waiānuenue Avenue and Haili Street, during certain hours.

Specifically, the one-way pattern will be in effect from 4 p.m. Christmas Eve until 3 a.m. Christmas Day and from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Day.

During these times, parking will be allowed on both sides of Kapiʻolani Street.

