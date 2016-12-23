 

   

Categorized | News

Kapiolani Street one-way traffic on Christmas Eve and Day

Posted on December 23, 2016. Tags: , ,

MEDIA RELEASE

Kapiolani Street in Hilo next to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Hawaii 24/7 File Photo

Kapiolani Street in Hilo next to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Hawaii 24/7 File Photo

In observance of the 2016 Christmas season activities at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hilo, a temporary one-way traffic pattern will be in effect on Kapiʻolani Street on Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24) and Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25).

Traffic will be allowed only in the Puna, or southerly, direction on Kapiʻolani Street, between Waiānuenue Avenue and Haili Street, during certain hours.

Specifically, the one-way pattern will be in effect from 4 p.m. Christmas Eve until 3 a.m. Christmas Day and from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Day.

During these times, parking will be allowed on both sides of Kapiʻolani Street.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ5451.42  chart+4.00
S&P 5002260.18  chart-0.78
AAPL116.37  chart+0.08
FB116.9526  chart-0.4474
GOOG788.5982  chart-2.6618
INTC36.8834  chart-0.0466
MSFT62.979  chart-0.571
ORCL38.735  chart-0.225
QCOM66.59  chart-0.17
ALEX44.80  chart+0.21
BOH88.26  chart-0.09
BRN1.68  chart-0.02
BYD20.53  chart-0.11
CAGU0.35  chart+0.00
CPF31.40  chart+0.07
CYAN3.90  chart+0.05
HA60.00  chart+0.65
HCOM24.81  chart+0.32
HE33.53  chart-0.11
MLP6.95  chart+0.00
MRPI0.0008  chart+0.0000
NNUTU3.01  chart+0.00
PLFF0.035  chart+0.000
TBNK32.92  chart-0.06
TSO90.60  chart+0.29
Dec 23, 2016 / 1:17 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: