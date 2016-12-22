MEDIA RELEASE

Haihai St. between Iwalani St. and Laulā Rd. will be closed to thru traffic beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2016 to 3 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2017. Only local and golf course traffic will be allowed access.

The purpose of the closure is to install a new box culvert and waterline tie-ins for the Haihai Fire station project, weather and construction conditions permitting. This closure is necessary to complete the installation in a timely manner and for the safety of the traveling public.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the work area. Special off-duty police officers will be posted in the area to facilitate traffic movement.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, please call Barett Otani, Information and Education Specialist, at 961-8787.

