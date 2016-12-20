MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai‘i Electric Light announces the completion of improvements to its underground fuel supply line on Banyan Way in Hilo. The roadway between Kalanianaole Avenue and the Hilo Seaside Hotel is open to motorists.

The improvements are part of ongoing work to ensure service reliability and environmental protection.

Hawai‘i Electric Light would like to thank the community for its patience and understanding. It also would like to thank the following area businesses for their cooperation while the work was being performed: Coconut Grill, Hilo Seaside Hotel, Hawai‘i Vision Specialists, The Fireplace & Home Center, Millie’s Deli & Snack Shop, New Saigon Vietnamese Restaurant, Suisan, and Ponds Hilo.

